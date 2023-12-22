If you’re looking to buy Cartier watches online, you’re right where you need to be. Here at Watches World, we stock a comprehensive collection of best-selling Cartier watches including iconic timepieces like the Tank, the Santos de Cartier and the Cartier Ballon Bleu. In this guide to Cartier watches, we’ve outlined everything you might need to know before you buy your first very first timepiece manufactured by the Maison. We touch on Cartier sports watches, Cartier gold watches, Cartier his and hers watches, plus we even cover the details on how to sell your Cartier watch. We answer frequently asked questions about the brand along with facts you probably never knew about this world-renowned luxury watch manufacturer. First – a little about the history of Cartier watches.

A brief history of Cartier watches

Parisian watchmaker, Cartier was founded by a goldsmith named Louis Francois Cartier back in 1847. Under the leadership of his three grandsons, Cartier evolved over the decades and acquired a huge following. The company branched out to the US and London. Cartier sent shockwaves through the industry when it developed its first wrist-worn watch following the popularity of the classic pocket watch It did this with the launch of the Cartier Santos watch developed for a pioneering pilot. Cartier has experienced great success with designs like the Pasha de Cartier, the Tank, the Ballo Blue, the classic-looking Ronde de Cartier and the timeless Panthere de Cartier. It was passed out of the family hands in 1972 when it was acquired by the Richemont group. That said, modern-day Cartier watches remain classic and exclusive with their many authentic finishes and traditional designs that appeal to luxury watch enthusiasts far and wide.

FAQS

What is Cartier?

Cartier is a world-leading luxury watchmaking pioneer who has prided itself on being ahead of the curve since it was first established back in 1847 in Paris. The innovator of beautiful timepieces continued to succeed during the unrest and uncertainty surrounding the French Revolution, making it one of the industry’s oldest watchmakers to date.

Who makes Cartier watch movements?

Cartier has sourced watch movements from experts within the field of precision timekeeping such as Jager-LeCoultre Rolex and Patek Philippe, not to mention Audemars Piguet. Today, the brand has the capacity to create its own movements independently within the Cartier Manufacture facilities based in La Chaux-de-Fonds.

Who makes Cartier watches?

Most of Cartier’s innovative and elaborately crafted timepieces are made by the Richemont group – a Swiss conglomerate that also owns brands such as Baume et Mercier, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Montblanc, Vacheron Constantin and IWC Schaffhausen.

What is Cartier known for?

Cartier is renowned for luxury watch designs like the Cartier Tank and the Santos de Cartier line, as well as its beautifully crafted jewellery, its colourful gem-set innovations and its premium leather goods.

Why are Cartier watches so expensive?

Behind every Cartier timepiece is a rich history. If you’re a horological enthusiast, you will certainly appreciate the complexity behind the craftsmanship of each Cartier watch. Combined with this, the brand is whole-heartedly dedicated to this artform, using the industry’s best materials. Of course, the story behind Cartier as a watch brand is what adds to the allure of owning a Cartier watch and enjoying each design as a statement.

Are all Cartier watches worth the money?

Not only holding their worth, Cartier watches actually increase in value. Some of the most iconic Cartier watches like the Tank can sell for extortionate prices making each watch an investment that is worth holding onto and handing down the family line.

How do I choose the best Cartier watch for ladies?

An all gold Cartier watch often makes for the perfect kind of lady's Cartier watch. One of the most coveted watches for women by the famous watchmaker is the Tank Francaise, which can be purchased in 18ct yellow gold, making it a perfect dress watch design for wearing every day. The Tank is also considered the best Cartier watch for investment.

How do I choose the best Cartier watch for men?

Whilst Cartier-style watches can be much more affordable, nothing beats a genuine Cartier watch for men. For a classic styling, Ronde de Cartier watches are a great option since they team easily with professional, smart or casual attire. On the other hand, the Santos de Cartier watch is a sure talking point, whilst the Cartier Tank is the brand’s most instantly recognisable design. Alternatively, Calibre de Cartier watches are a great choice for those in search of a Cartier sports watch.

What is the best Cartier couple watch?

His and her Cartier Santos Dumont watches are a great duo to celebrate wearing together as a couple. The stainless steel version in small and large sizes with a silver dial and blued steel hands make for the most classic-looking yet eye-catching models from this range.

What country are watches by Cartier made in?

Although Cartier is a brand that was founded in Paris France, today these watches are manufactured in La Chaux-de-Fonds – a town with significant importance to the luxury watch industry. The town is situated in the Swiss Jura, in the Canton of Neuchâtel

Do Cartier watches hold their value?

Due to their high demand and their desirability, Cartier watches hold their value incredibly well. Some Cartier watches are resold on the pre-owned market for much more than their initial retail price and are not only considered collectable items but premium commodities too.

What was the first Cartier watch?

The very first Cartier watch was the Cartier Santos watch. It has remained one of the most well-loved timepieces to have been designed by the Maison and was tailored to suit the needs of Brazilian pilot, Alberto Santos-Dumont, who required a robust yet legible tool for use in the cockpit.

What is the famous Cartier square face watch called?

The famous square-shaped watch by Cartier is the iconic Tank watch. Developed in 1917, the design is now over a century old and over this period of time has been released in several different versions including the Cartier Tank Louis Cartier, the Solo, the Anglaise, the Americaine, and the Francaise.

Who are the celebrities wearing Cartier watches?

Over its 170-odd years, Cartier has attracted a global following and a cult-like love for its iconic Tank watch. As a result, some of the world’s most famous celebrities, political leaders and influences have sported its creations on their wrists, including the likes of Mick Jagger, Michelle Obama, Dua Lipa, Anne Hathaway and Sienna Miller.

A look at some of the most popular Cartier watches

The military-inspired Tank

The Cartier Tank began its story in 1917 and was originally designed by Louis Cartier. The beloved dress watch has military roots and was inspired by the shape and profile of First World War tanks. The collection branched out considerably following the first design and, as such, there is a huge pre-owned market for the watch. Key characteristics of the watch include elongated lugs that mirror tank tracks and the brancards that echo the robust, rectangular shape of the vehicle. The first Tank watches from Cartier featured Roman numeral hour markers and railroad minute tracks that have been carried through to modern generations.

The Tank Solo watch is the entry-level watch into the Tank world and is powered by a quartz movement with a synthetic spinel adorned atop its crown at 3 o’clock. The Tank Louis Cartier watch is the iteration that resembles the classic models first released back in 1917. These models are executed in yellow gold, rose gold and white gold and create a vintage styling with their leather straps. The Cartier Anglaise watch comes with a very distinguishable feature – an integrated crown nestled into the design of the case. Powered by an automatic or quartz movement, these models come on three-link metal bracelets. The Tank Francaise watch is defined as Cartier’s more modern interpretation of the iconic watch. These models boast a classic elegance with Roman numerals and blue sword-shaped hands. Models from the Art Deco-inspired Tank Americaine line, on the other hand, are longer in shape and are domed at the front. Some gold timepieces have been fitted with gemstones and diamonds, whilst the Tank MC watch is different altogether, with a case that is much squarer in shape.

Santos de Cartier watches

The Cartier Santos watch is the brand’s watch for pilots and was designed in 1904, marking the Parisian company’s first wristwatch. In 1906, the watch accompanied the wrist of Brazilian pilot Alberto Santos-Dumont who performed the first public engine-powered flight in the world. His record-breaking flight was enjoyed all the more by the ability to control the aircraft with both hands whilst still keeping track of the time on the wrist. The Santos de Cartier watch has changed very little over the years, with a boxy-shaped case and decorative bezel screws that give the timepiece a masculine and technical look. Having re-released the collection back in 2018, the Santos de Cartier watch collection promised improved magnetic resistance, an updated angular bezel and a patented Quickswitch strap system for transforming the look of the watch with multiple strap options.

Pebble-inspired Ballon Bleu de Cartier watches

The Ballon Bleu watch collection by Cartier takes its design cues from a floating bubble or a balloon hovering atop the wrist and is shaped to be as smooth as a pebble. These designs add an elegant finishing touch to sophisticated attire and are defined by their distinctive crowns set with a synthetic cabochon or sapphire spinel. The bubble-shaped Cartier watches can be found in stainless steel, yellow gold, rose gold or as a two-toned design, as well as white gold iterations, showered in diamonds.

Pasha de Cartier watches

Although released in the 1980s, the Pasha de Cartier watch was re-released in 2020 as a Cartier dress watch for men and women. These Cartier luxury watches had a major overhaul, with women’s watches measuring 35mm and men’s watches measuring 41mm. Interestingly, the collection is distinguishable from others with its screw-down crown cap that is attached to the case of the Pasha de Cartier watch with a single link chain. Below the crown is room to engrave a special personalised message for added sentiment, whilst inside the case, these watches are powered by an automatic calibre worthy of a 40-hour power reserve.

Coussin de Cartier watches

For a Cartier Swiss made watch with dressier aesthetics, look towards the Coussin de Cartier watch collection – a series of square-shaped cases adorned with swirls of scintillating diamonds. These indulgent timepieces evoke mystery and charm with their precious metal cases and spiral-set stones that glisten effortlessly under the light. Most interestingly, Cartier recently released some versions of this collection that felt rigid to the touch but were malleable once under pressure, manipulating just like the “cushions” their designs are inspired by.

How to sell a Cartier watch

If you’re thinking about selling your Cartier watch and you want to do it safely and effectively, you can do so with us here at Watches World, safe in the knowledge that we’ll take care of the process for you so that you don’t have to worry about the smaller details. Simply fill in the form on our website and send your Cartier watch to us for our specialist team of skilled watch experts to inspect its quality and assess its value. A price proposal is then made between ourselves and you from the comfort of your own home, ensuring you get the best price offered to you from an equally passionate Cartier watch buyer. Once a sale has been completed, payment to your account is processed. Selling your pre-owned Cartier watch with a reputable business like Watches World ensures your beloved timepiece won’t fall through any of the cracks associated with uncertified sellers and will ensure you get the very best price for your timepiece.

Conclusion

Cartier is one of the most revered watchmakers in history and, over the decades, has produced some seriously sumptuous and indulgent timepieces that have truly stood the test of time. Each design tells a unique story of the company’s history and its determination to become a benchmark setter, both in technical complexities but also timeless beauty and enduring style. With so many Cartier watch designs and styles to choose from, picking the perfect timepiece can be an overwhelming task, but with the information supplied in this guide, you should feel confident enough to explore the market for the perfect Cartier watch to suit all your needs. Explore all types of Cartier watches with us today, from the most exclusive limited edition Cartier watch to the best Cartier diamond watches to a vast range of Cartier unisex watches – all on offer here at Watches World.